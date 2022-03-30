Chris Rock adds second show to Atlanta stop after Will Smith slap

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A second date has been added to Chris Rock’s appearance at Fox Theatre in Atlanta. The comedian will now perform July 29 and 30. He was originally scheduled to perform July 29.

Since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars last Sunday, tickets for performances around the country have been selling out, according to multiple media outlets.

Not only are his shows selling out, but the ticket prices have also increased. Before the slap, tickets to his show at Rock’s Wilbur Theatre in Boston were being sold for $46. As of Monday, the cheapest ticket was $411, according to TheHill.com.

Rock’s Ego Death tour had 38 performances scheduled in multiple cities as of March 29. It is unknown if other shows are being added in other cities.

Tickets for the additional show in Atlanta will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1. At this time, ticket prices are listed as $49.50 to $150. The first show is sold out.

Rock, who was hosting the Oscars, made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The joke was inspired by her freshly-shaved head.

Pinkett Smith shaved her head because of alopecia. Will didn’t appreciate the joke and strode on stage and slapped Rock in front of a live audience and on television sets around the world.

Smith has since apologized for the slap, saying he reacted emotionally and that he was out of line and wrong.

