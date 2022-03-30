Cobb County woman, dog hit and killed while crossing Sandy Plains Road

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that happened Monday night in Marietta.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, it happened around 9:10 p.m. on Sandy Plains Road.

Investigators say a pedestrian was crossing Sandy Plains Road at Whitlock Road with her dog when she entered the path of an approaching Ford Ranger that was traveling on Sandy Plains Road. They say the front right of the Ford collided with the pedestrian and her dog.

CCPD says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner. Her dog was also killed in the collision.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

