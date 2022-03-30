FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and strong storms move in tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong system will move in overnight, producing heavy downpours and the possibility of strong/severe storms. Ahead of the rain, it will remain windy. A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect through Thursday morning. It will be windy, with wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 45 mph.

Heavy rain and storms will move in after midnight tonight, and move over Metro Atlanta between 2am - 7am. The rain/storms will be out of the viewing area by 10am.

Storm Arrival Time (CBS46)

The storm system will bring very heavy rain, with rainfall totals up to 2 inches possible. It will also bring a low risk of severe storms. The biggest threats are heavy rain and strong gusty winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

The rain ends by mid-morning, and it will be dry the rest of the day Thursday.

Our next FIRST ALERT is Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with our next chance of rain and storms is possible.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast (CBS46)

