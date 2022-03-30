FIRST ALERT | Rain, storms move in tonight!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong storm system is impacting the south and southeast; bringing widespread rain and risk of severe weather. The risk of nasty weather, and a few severe storms, peaks across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia early Thursday morning.

The rest of this afternoon will be warm and increasingly windy. Winds may gust between 35 and 45 MPH. Gusty winds linger into the evening as temperatures cool through the 70s and into the 60s, under an increasingly cloudy sky.

Storms arrive early Thursday morning...

A line of rain, and embedded storms, moves into west Georgia between midnight and 2 a.m. The worst weather should move through the heart of the Metro between 4 and 6 a.m. and will be out of our area by 10 a.m.

A few storms may become strong or severe. Damaging wind gusts to 70 MPH are the greatest threat. But, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out; mainly west of Interstate 75. Rain will be heavy with any storm that moves through.

Breezy, sunny an cooler weather rules the Thursday afternoon forecast.

