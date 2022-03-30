FIRST ALERT: Windy today with storms overnight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Showers and storms will return to metro Atlanta late tonight through Thursday morning.

Dry, but windy Wednesday

The weather system that will impact north Georgia is already producing severe thunderstorms in Texas. It’ll stay dry in north Georgia Wednesday, but it will be windy.

A wind advisory is in effect for all of north Georgia starting at 11 a.m. today. Expect a south wind at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, especially tonight.

Forecast for Atlanta Wednesday (WGCL)

Storms tonight

Storms will move into northwest Georgia by midnight, and metro Atlanta by 2 a.m. Storms will continue in metro Atlanta for the first part of your morning commute at 4 a.m., and will start moving out after 7 a.m.

Forecast map for midnight in north Georgia (WGCL)

Forecast map for 2 a.m. Thursday in north Georgia (WGCL)

Forecast map for 4 a.m. Thursday in north Georgia (WGCL)

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Thursday in north Georgia (WGCL)

Forecast map for 10 a.m. Thursday in north Georgia (WGCL)

Severe weather threat

There is a level 2 risk of severe thunderstorms in metro Atlanta overnight with the primary threat being isolated, damaging winds. Tornadoes are expected west of Georgia tonight, but since the storms will be moving into north Georgia overnight, there won’t be as much energy to support a severe weather outbreak in metro Atlanta.

Severe weather risk in north Georgia overnight (WGCL)

