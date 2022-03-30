Former Cobb County Schools bus driver reportedly admits to child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former bus driver for Cobb County Schools is being investigated after he reportedly told a fellow bus driver that he molested young female relatives, according to an arrest warrant.

The accusations against Rodney Colston were reported to Cobb County Campus Police, who then requested the assistance of the Cobb County Special Victims Unit on Feb. 15.

Investigators interviewed the possible victims and another possible victim, who is a juvenile.

All three females revealed they had been molested by Colston with accusations dating back several decades. However, police are not able to charge Colston to the older cases because of statue of limitations.

The female juvenile told police that when she was 7 years old when she was reportedly molested. She is a teenager now.

Police say Colston initially admitted during a phone call to molesting one of the older victims but said he did not remember if he molested the other older victim. He also denied molesting anyone else.

A formal interview was scheduled with Colston but he later declined after he obtained an attorney.

