Forsyth County parents outraged over explicit book in schools

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Feelings of frustration and outrage in Forsyth County.

Parents are feeling forced to withdraw their students from the Forsyth County School System, and one mom was even removed from a board meeting after tempers and emotions flared. They say the reason is a slew of inappropriate books in Forsyth County school libraries, some of the content to explicit to even say on air.

CBS46′s Allen Devlin has details.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.