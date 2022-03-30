Georgia congresswoman fights for endometriosis research funding

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One in 10 women suffer from endometriosis but there’s been little research into how to treat it or prevent it.

Now there is hope on the horizon after more funding is approved on Capitol Hill.

A Congressional Endometriosis Caucus which is co-chaired by Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams, helped lead a bi-partisan effort to push through $92 million in funding for endometriosis research.

“It is not only the 92 million dollars in the NIH budget, but we are also seeing an increase in the CDC budget of $582 million,” Williams told CBS46.

The effort is personal for Congresswoman Williams, she also suffers from endometriosis.

She says, “When I was 14 my doctor told me that one way to get rid of the pain was to have a hysterectomy, a 14-year-old, I’m glad my momma did not listen and found another doctor because now I’m the mom to a very vivacious six-year-old my carter cakes, and I want that for every person, I want them to be able to choose when and if they become a parent.”

Endometriosis causes severe pain during a woman’s menstrual cycle.

It happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus appears outside the uterine cavity, scattered throughout the pelvis and abdomen. Researchers are still working to understand how it happens.

Metro Atlanta-based Doctor Ceana Nezhat tells CBS46 that he believes food and environmental elements like paints and gas fumes can be triggers for endometriosis.

He treats a number of endometriosis patients in metro Atlanta and says additional funding will help.

Dr. Nezhat says the $92 million dollars in funding approved by lawmakers is, “a great start, but just like a penny in the bucket.”

Dr. Nezhat is working on noninvasive treatments for endometriosis.

He tells CBS46, it’s a condition that’s more common than diabetes, but it just doesn’t get as much attention, research or funding.

