Government funding to help lower energy costs for Georgia families

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you are struggling to pay your energy bills, help is on the way. There is a government program that could help you keep your home cool this summer.

And it couldn’t come at a better time as the price of food, gas, and goods go up.

Georgia is the fourth most expensive state for cooling and heating costs in the country.

Just announced today, Georgia is set to receive more than $84 million from the Department of Energy through recently passed Infrastructure legislation.

The bill gives Georgia the ability to retrofit thousands of homes for low-income families, making them more energy-efficient and healthier.

The improvements include better insulation for older homes, replacing appliances with new more energy-efficient ones, and upgrades to HVAC systems.

CBS46 Anchor Tracye Hutchins spoke with Ali Zaidi, Deputy White House National Climate Advisor to President Joe Biden. Zaidi says the funding could save some families on average $350 a year.

“An air conditioning improvement I know that’s going to be front of mind for folks going into the summer season so as you sort of look at the profile of your home, think about the stuff that’s drawing the most utility resources, and chances are this program can help do that upfront financing that will help folks access a bunch of savings for the rest of the lifetime of those appliances,” says Zaidi.

Some people are automatically eligible for the program including those who receive Supplemental Security Insurance or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families or some on a fixed income.

Click here to apply through the Georgia Finance Authority - there are specific weatherization agencies for different counties.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.