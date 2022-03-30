One year later, Georgia law enforcement celebrates efforts to fight crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One year ago, law enforcement from across Georgia came together to fight crime on a larger scale.

“Bad actors don’t pay attention to city limits and they don’t pay attention to county lines,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds.

And that’s one of the reasons Gov. Brian Kemp said he created the crime suppression unit, to enable authorities in the metro to utilize the resources of other departments, in the fight against crime.

“The rise in crime that we’ve been facing in many communities across Georgia is unacceptable to me,” Gov. Kemp said.

Street racing has also been a major frustration for people across the area.

“Together we have arrested nine major street racing organizers in the metro area,” said Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

The governor said because of the unit some 213 drug arrests have been made, 1,200 vehicles impounded, 451 wanted persons arrested, including 26 murder suspects. And millions in recovered stolen vehicles.

“342 stolen or missing weapons secured and 312 stolen vehicles recovered with a running value of almost $6.5 million,” Gov. Kemp said.

Law enforcement leaders on the day emphasized the work while also highlighting the struggles they face.

“Policing is more dangerous than ever and fewer amount of people are accepting the challenge to keep our roads, communities and cities safe,” Col. Wright said.

“You all know law enforcement is seeing a reduction in every law agency here. And so how you counter that is relying on partnerships and collaborations,” said APD Chief Rodney Bryant.

The governor said he expects the courts to help just as much as officers on the streets in the fight against crime.

“We expect the judiciary to fulfill its responsibility and sentence offenders appropriately, so they don’t end right back on the streets. A revolving door of justice is no justice and it must end,” Gov. Kemp said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.