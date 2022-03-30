Looking for a job? MARTA to hold job fair on April 2

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now’s your chance! The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is set to hold a job fair on April 2.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the MARTA headquarters located near the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. The company is looking to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. According to the press release, MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and will train all Permit and Class C license holders for their Commercial Driver’s License.

Masks and a negative COVID test are required for entrance. Applicants are required to have the COVID-19 vaccination for employment.

Here are the following requirements for the following positions at MARTA:

BUS OPERATOR REQUIREMENTS:

· Seeking full-time and part-time operators

· Must be 21 years of age or older

· Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

· Must have a current Class C license

· Must pass physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening

JOURNEYMAN BUS TECHNICIAN REQUIREMENTS:

· Must be 18 years of age or older

· Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

· Must have a current Class C license

· Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

