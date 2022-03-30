Man shot to death during argument in Lilburn parking lot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after an argument in a Gwinnett County parking lot escalated to gunfire.

Police in Lilburn responded to the scene near Indian Trail off ramp and Burns Road at around 12:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man, between 30 and 40 years old, dead with a gunshot wound.

Details remain limited at this time, but police tell CBS46 they believe some sort of altercation took place prior to the shooting.

If you have any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.