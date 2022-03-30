Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Falcons host Financial Football event for local students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Junior Benjamin E Mays High School student, Nickious Brown, and his classmates learned something different at school Wednesday.

“It’s helping us learn about credit because a lot of schools don’t teach about credit,” Brown said.

In an effort to increase financial literacy, the Atlanta Public School District, Visa credit card company, Atlanta Falcons football players and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens teamed up to show students the right money moves to make.

Using an interactive football game approach, students had to answer questions about different financial practices they will be required to make in life.

“If their question is correct, they get to pass or play and then they get to move to the next level. The goal, of course, is to move towards a touchdown... they win in this space, just like in football we all win,” Atlanta Public School Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said.

Herring expressed that when students learn money skills early on, they will ultimately achieve better spending habits in their future.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens went to Mays High School as a young teen.

He said while he was in grade school, financial planning wasn’t always a main part of the curriculum. That’s why now as mayor, he wants Atlanta youth to know more about what financial literacy can add to their future.

“You want to have a good credit score so you can buy a house, buy a car and ultimately save so that you can invest in the future,” Dickens said.

Dr. Herring told CBS46 that the district is working on expanding the program across the district.

