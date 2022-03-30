Advertisement

One dead in early morning house fire in Hall County

Hall County Sherriff's Office
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – One person died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Hall County.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Hall County Fire Rescue and Gainesville City Fire Department rushed to a fire at a home on Odell Street near Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene.

According to fire officials, once crews were able to enter the home, they discovered a body of an adult man. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate the death.

Investigators tell CBS46 the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

