Police presence at Booker T. Washington High School in southwest Atlanta
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a heavy police presence Wednesday afternoon at Booker T. Washington High School in southwest Atlanta.
Several Atlanta Police officers are currently on scene and have cordoned off a portion of the campus.
CBS46 is at the school working to find out more. Check back for updates to this developing story.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.