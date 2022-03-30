Police chase involving shots fired closes I-85 NB exit ramp to Sylvan Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A heavy police presence has closed the I-85 northbound exit to Sylvan Road/Central Avenue.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says a CCSO deputy in a marked patrol car initiated a traffic stop on I-85 North. The vehicle initially stopped then fled as the deputy approached on foot. The vehicle continued north on I-85 at speeds in excess of 130mph. The occupant of the vehicle aimed a firearm at the pursuing deputy and fired at least two rounds while outside of Coweta County. The chase continued on I-85 up to the Sylvan Road exit where the chase ended.

The occupant was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries reported. The offender was transported to the hospital for medical clearance and will be transported to Coweta County Jail.

The offender is facing multiple charges from multiple jurisdictions.

The GBI has been called to investigate this incident.

All lanes are currently closed. Avoid the area.

