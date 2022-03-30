Shooting near Gwinnett County gym under investigation

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting near a Gwinnett County gym Tuesday night terrified those working out inside.

Gwinnett County Police confirm they responded to the LA Fitness off Highway 78 in Stone Mountain.

GCPD says someone fired a gun there. They say they do not have any information about any victims at this time.

CBS46 has a crew on scene working to gather more details and we will update you as we learn more.

