Some drivers owed refunds on tickets received from one school zone speed camera

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Refunds will be given to those ticketed from a particular school zone speed enforcement camera in Barrow County.

In a statement from Sheriff Jud Smith, it was explained that a citizen had reported that the camera system at Hwy 11 and McElhannon Road did not meet GDOT regulations.

An investigation determined that the cameras in that system met regulations; however, a GDOT warning sign in the northbound lane was discovered to have been placed 419 feet too early, thereby not meeting state law.

Following the discovery, Sheriff Smith made the decision to refund all citations received by drivers from that one camera in that one lane.

Sheriff Smith’s full statement may be read below:

Back in August of this past year, our office made the decision to make our school zones safer by slowing down traffic in each zone using speed enforcement cameras. The process to have this happen took many months and went through very extensive traffic studies by State Officials. I am fully aware of those who dislike the fact the cameras were put up. However, I can factually tell everyone we have reduced speeding in School Zones by 92%. That is a phenomenal reduction by any standard. Even so, we still have work to do, and it is my hope we never have anyone speeding in ANY school zone ever.

In full transparency, it was brought to my attention by a citizen that our camera system at Hwy 11 and McElhannon Road did not meet the GDOT rules and regulations. I listened to the citizen and took his concern seriously. It was determined that both cameras in question were legal based on numerous studies as required by the current state laws and GDOT rules and regulations. It was however found that ONE WARNING SIGN placed by GDOT in the northbound lane was exactly 419 feet too EARLY based on current state laws.

As Sheriff of this county, I am expected to do what is right. Based on the fact the WARNING SIGN did not follow current the law as it is written and gave drivers an early warning, I made the decision to refund all citations written by that ONE camera and that ONE lane. Those refunds will begin going out today and continue in the coming weeks. Each refund has a letter signed by me explaining why this has been done as well.

Just so you know all other school zone cameras and signage have been checked and have followed state laws as it’s currently written since we started this program. The character and integrity of myself and our office is paramount to me, and I expect the public to know that. As always, my door and office are open to everyone who needs me and thank you all for putting your trust in our office to keep our community safe.

Sheriff Jud Smith

