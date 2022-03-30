South Fulton police crackdown on tractor-trailers ruining residential roads

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - South Fulton officials are cracking down on tractor-trailers believed responsible for ruining residential roads.

A South Fulton ordinance prohibits commercial vehicles from driving through residential neighborhoods, but South Fulton Police Lieutenant Craig Harper said some truck drivers don’t seem to care. Drivers who violate the South Fulton ordinance are subject to a fine. South Fulton police said it will also add multi-jurisdictional details with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Union City in April.

“Some of them just take their chances,” said Harper. “They’re destroying roadways and bridges.”

South Fulton resident Tiffany McCune said she noticed the problem about five years ago, but more truck drivers have started breaking the rules over the past two years.

“It’s unsafe. It’s unfair. It’s really ruining our community,” said McCune.

McCune lives off Derrick Road, which is covered in potholes believed to be from 18-wheelers that regularly drive down her street. She said her community faces danger every time they try to leave the house.

“Everyone drives in the middle of the street here. There are no lights here. It’s a real safety issue,” she said.

South Fulton residents also report vehicle damage. Joseph Prdue told CBS46 he popped a tire on Derrick Rd. potholes two days ago. A new tire will cost hundreds of dollars, he estimates.

“They need to fix the roads and everything,” said Prdue. “They need to pay for my tire.”

The big trucks driving through residential neighborhoods are from South Fulton and Union City warehouses. As more people began utilizing online ordering during the pandemic, more semi-trucks began breaking the rules.

“Having the biggest warehouse district in the southeast and with 285… it’s a cut-through,” explained Harper. “It cuts through time for trucks driving through.”

Union City Mayor Vince Williams said the health and safety of neighboring communities is a concern.

“We have the necessary signage to discourage unwanted overweighted truck traffic into any of our neighborhoods and/or sub-divisions,” said Williams in a statement to CBS46. “I welcome, any productive conversations relative to assisting any of our neighboring cities to collaborate on resolving concerns in a meaningful collective way.”

While some of the trucks are based in Union City, responsibility for fixing the road lies on South Fulton.

The City of South Fulton Public Works Department sent the following statement to CBS46:

“The City of South Fulton’s Public Works department is actively and continuously evaluating roads for repair needs. Roadway repairs that arise are addressed by the Public Works Department in the most efficient manner possible regardless of their initial root cause. It is the goal of the Public Works Department to provide a safe and efficient network of roadways to the citizens of South Fulton while utilizing best stewardship practices over public resources.”

