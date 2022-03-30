Tips to tame your temper behind the wheel

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nearly 80 percent of people admitted to committing an act of road rage in the past year, according to recent data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

And let’s face it – Atlanta traffic requires a lot of patience. But there are ways to tame your temper behind the wheel.

Author and happiness expert, Trish Ahjel Roberts shares 5 tips with CBS46:

Acknowledge Your Anger: Accept the fact that you’re upset, but don’t allow the anger to take away your joy.

Notice Your Breath: Take three cleansing breaths. Breathe in through your nose, then breathe out with a sigh.

Gear Up Your Imagination: Build empathy. Weigh the possibilities. (Ex: Maybe the other driver is sick, pregnant, very young, very old) Give them grace because you don’t know what they’re dealing with.

Entertain Yourself: Listen to a radio show, podcast or audiobook and keep it moving.

Recognize Your Success: Instead of getting angry, honking, and getting into a shouting match, remind yourself that you just enjoyed your car ride.

Roberts is the author of “12 Steps to Mind-Blowing Happiness,” a book with endorsements from Marci Shimoff, Jack Canfield and Iyanla Vanzant.

