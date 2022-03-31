All lanes of I-85 south in Coweta County blocked due to major crash

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Coweta County is causing major delays for commuters Thursday afternoon.

As of 7:06 p.m., the wreck is blocking all lanes near exit 33. Commuters are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

