All lanes of I-85 south in Coweta County blocked due to major crash

I85 Coweta County
I85 Coweta County(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Coweta County is causing major delays for commuters Thursday afternoon.

As of 7:06 p.m., the wreck is blocking all lanes near exit 33. Commuters are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Very limited details are available at this time. Download the CBS46 app for the latest updates on this story.

