Advertisement

APD investigates double shooting in southwest Atlanta

(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A double shooting is under investigation in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says on Wednesday around 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 600 block of Greensferry Avenue SW and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Heavy police presence at Booker T. Washington High School in southwest Atlanta.
Police: Mother shot after waving gun at school
Police: Mother shot after waving a gun at school
Police: Mother shot after waving gun at school
Atlanta mayor launches Midnight Basketball League to curb crime
Atlanta mayor launches Midnight Basketball League to curb crime
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens launched a Midnight Basketball League to help curb crime.
Atlanta mayor launches Midnight Basketball League to curb crime
Timothy Dixon
Man charged in shooting near Gwinnett County gym