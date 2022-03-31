APD investigates double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A double shooting is under investigation in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says on Wednesday around 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 600 block of Greensferry Avenue SW and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.