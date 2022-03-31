Clayton County drops mask mandate following Kemp’s Unmask Georgia Students Act

“It is no secret that our leadership has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with one mission -- to protect the wellbeing of our students and their families as well as our employees and their families. We have used data and guidelines as provided by local, state, and federal officials in making the decisions to accomplish this. Now, by an action of the legislature and by affixing his signature to Senate Bill 514, the Governor has issued his own mandate – that the wearing of masks by students in our schools and on our buses is to be optional and at the discretion of students and parents/guardians. We will adhere to the stipulations of this law.

Parents/guardians still have the option to send their children to our schools with face coverings if they feel that is the best course of action to protect their health. This goes for our employees as they continue to work daily on our campuses. It is important to note that we remain very concerned regarding the vaccination rate in Clayton County, which at last report stands at 46% of residents receiving two doses of the vaccine. While this decision impedes our local control as educators, it is important to note that our stakeholders have a level of power and position to exercise their voices at the polls during this election season. Please know that our district leadership will continue to monitor data from local, state and federal health agencies in order to ensure the health and safety of our students and their families and our employees and their families. Our cleaning and sanitizing protocols will continue.”