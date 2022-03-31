Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested for inappropriate behavior at jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after a complaint was received from a female inmate in September 2021.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the female claimed that Deputy Austin Cole Sluder had taken nude photographs of her with his phone in her cell in July.

The complaint was investigated and although the investigation concluded that Sluder took his cell phone into the cell block, OPS could not determine with certainty that Sluder used it to photograph the female inmate.

However, Sluder was dismissed from employment while under probationary status on October 20, 2021. After Sluder’s dismissal, another inmate came forward alleging that Sluder forced her to perform oral sex on him while she was in custody.

At that time, Sheriff Pounds asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to open a criminal investigation. As a result, the former deputy was arrested.

On March 30, a bond hearing was held for Sluder in Douglas County. He received a bond of $200,000 and was ordered to wear a tracking device if he is released from jail.

Sluder was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on May 10, 2021. After completing training, he was sworn in on Sept. 13, 2021. He was then assigned to the jail division while waiting for a reassignment to the patrol division.

