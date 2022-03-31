Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Clear and cooler tonight, More rain & storms next week

Weather Evening Recording
By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The rain and storms have moved out, and beautiful weather returns tonight. We’ll see clear skies and cooler temperatures, as lows drop to the 40s. The amazing weather continues Friday, with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight
Tonight(CBS46)

FRIDAY FORECAST:

Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures. Sunny skies. No rain- Enjoy!

High: 67

Normal High: 70

Chance of Rain: 0%

Friday
Friday(CBS46)

We’ll see more clouds Saturday but there is no rain in this weekend’s forecast.

FIRST ALERT:

The rain and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Heavy rain is possible, with many areas possibly seeing 1″ to 2″ of rain. Stay tuned....

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather improves this afternoon!
VIDEO FORECAST | Weather improves this afternoon!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
FIRST ALERT | Drier, clearer and breezy weather increasing through the afternoon!
Forecast map for 7 a.m. Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Rain continues through Thursday morning commute
A strong weather system is producing heavy rain in metro Atlanta.
Rain pummels down on Atlanta