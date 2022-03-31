FIRST ALERT: Clear and cooler tonight, More rain & storms next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The rain and storms have moved out, and beautiful weather returns tonight. We’ll see clear skies and cooler temperatures, as lows drop to the 40s. The amazing weather continues Friday, with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight (CBS46)

FRIDAY FORECAST:

Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures. Sunny skies. No rain- Enjoy!

High: 67

Normal High: 70

Chance of Rain: 0%

Friday (CBS46)

We’ll see more clouds Saturday but there is no rain in this weekend’s forecast.

FIRST ALERT:

The rain and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Heavy rain is possible, with many areas possibly seeing 1″ to 2″ of rain. Stay tuned....

