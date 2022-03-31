FIRST ALERT | Drier, clearer and breezy weather increasing through the afternoon!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain, storms slowed the morning commute across Metro Atlanta... and much of north Georgia for that matter. A cold front moves through this morning; shifting winds to the northwest and drying out the First Alert Forecast.

Showers, storms remain possible through mid-morning southeast of Atlanta; Spalding, Henry, Jasper, Morgan and Ogelthorpe County area. By lunch-time, everyone is dry as rain shifts southeast and humidity begins to drop.

Cooler, drier, sunnier weather filters in from the north heading into the afternoon.

Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s along and north of I-20; low to mid-70s further south between 3 and 5 p.m. It’ll be cooler this evening! Have plans? Grab a jacket. Temperatures cool back through the 60s, and in the 50s, shortly after sunset with a breeze continuing.

Many will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Friday morning.

Dry, pleasant early spring weather rules the weekend forecast!

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.