GBI asking for help to identify man found on Springer Mountain

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help them identify a deceased man found on Springer Mountain on Jan. 21, 2022.

GBI says the man, whom they believe is a hiker, was found off the Benton MacKaye Trail, which is part of the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County.

The man was wearing a small gray T-shirt, a gray fleece long-sleeve shirt, tan Wrangler brand cargo pants size 30x32, gray wool boot socks, and Keen brand hiking boots size 10.5. The man had in his possession a black Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter-zip pullover, a dark gray Champion brand quarter-zip fleece, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment and a small black folding shovel.

Dead hiker's clothing (GBI)

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to contact the GBI Cleveland Office at 706-348 4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

