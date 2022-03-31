Advertisement

Hungry? Whataburger is coming to Atlanta!

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular burger brand is headed to Atlanta.

Whataburger announced Thursday it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on April 6 to celebrate its anticipated grand opening in Kennesaw.

The restaurant, which is set to be the first of eight locations coming to the Atlanta area, is expected to bring 180 jobs to the local community.

The Kennesaw establishment will be located at 705 Town Park Lane NW. An opening date has not been announced.

