Man fighting for his life after dispute escalates to gunfire in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A dispute between two men at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex escalated to gunfire Wednesday night.

Police were called to Ashley Courts Apartment Complex on Kimberly Way SW at around 11 p.m. Investigators tell CBS46 at some point in the night an altercation escalated and one of the men shot to other.

The injured man was rushed to Grady hospital for surgery. His current condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest updates.

