Man shot on Cheshire Bridge Road, police investigating

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was rushed to the hospital after reports of shots fired came in from the Allure Gentleman’s Club.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Cheshire Bridge Rd NE.

Police say they found the 25-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound at a nearby CVS. He was taken to the hospital.

Across from the CVS, investigators found a crashed BMW with no driver inside. They believe the vehicle is tied to the incident.

