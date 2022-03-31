Advertisement

Man shot on Cheshire Bridge Road, police investigating

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was rushed to the hospital after reports of shots fired came in from the Allure Gentleman’s Club.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Cheshire Bridge Rd NE.

Police say they found the 25-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound at a nearby CVS. He was taken to the hospital.

Across from the CVS, investigators found a crashed BMW with no driver inside. They believe the vehicle is tied to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest updates.

