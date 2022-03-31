Off-duty Atlanta police officer victim of pedestrian robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An off-duty Atlanta Police Department sergeant was robbed around 1 p.m. March 29 on Edgewood Avenue near William Holmes Borders Senior Drive NE, according to APD.

The victim says that he was walking to his vehicle when three people ran up. One of those people grabbed the victim’s backpack and ran away. The other two people threatened bystanders with guns before they also ran away.

No one was injured during the incident and police are still investigating.

