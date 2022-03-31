Restaurant Report Card: Alibaba Mediterranean fails with 58; Tin Lizzy’s scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In the heart of Atlanta’s Little Five Points, one of the most eclectic neighborhoods in town, you’ll find a wide range of restaurants to choose from, but not all of them are in good standing with the health department.

Alibaba Mediterranean scored 58-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says employees failed to wash their hands properly. Plus, chicken, lamb, and tzatziki sauce were at unsafe temperatures. An employee also re-used a plate as a scoop in the kitchen.

“I don’t want to speak for somebody else, right. We have those things where instead of using a scoop they used a plastic plate, and it is a violation to use a plate instead of a scoop,” Alibaba employee Timothee Atem said.

It wasn’t the only violation we had concerns about; the report also noted a pest problem in the restaurant.

“We have the open patio and sometimes the door is open, and we will get the flies coming in from the inside,” Atem said.

There are several good scores to report around metro Atlanta. In Gwinnett County, Chilango Taco Bar on Cruse Road in Lawrenceville improved on a reinspection picking up 90-points. In Cobb County, Another Broken Egg Café on Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta scored a 94 and in DeKalb County, they’re giving high fives at Five Guys on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker after earning 97-points.

And at Tin Lizzy’s at the Mall of Georgia in Buford, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, make that two 100′s in a row. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. On the menu, they have the quesadillas with shrimp, the cowboy skillet with the chicken and blue cheese crumbles, the Baja tacos, and an amazing platter of steak nachos. Boy, that’s good!

