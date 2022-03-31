Woman who pistol-whipped, shot man to death in Brookhaven hotel room sentenced

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman convicted of killing a man in a Brookhaven hotel following an argument over money has been sentenced.

Shauntae Taylor, 30, was found guilty of Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and a slew of weapons offenses in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Miguel Munoz.

In September of 2019, a housekeeper found Munoz lifeless on the floor of a Courtyard by Marriott hotel room.

An investigation revealed that Taylor and another woman who she was allegedly prostituting arrived at the hotel room at around 4:30 a.m. Taylor left the woman in the room with Munoz and upon returning became angered when she discovered the woman had changed her mind about taking drugs and having sex with Munoz. According to testimony gathered at trial, Taylor demanded Munoz pay for their time and when he refused she repeatedly struck him in the head with a gun.

At this time, the woman who was in the hotel room with Taylor and Munoz ran away and Taylor fatally shot Munoz in the upper abdomen.

Surveillance video captured the two women getting in a car and driving away from the scene. A fugitive squad later found Taylor at a nearby Days Inn motel two weeks after the crime.

She was sentenced to a term of life plus 25 years in prison.

