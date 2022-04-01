Crash involving officer, tractor-trailer shuts down I-85 SB in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – All southbound lanes of I-85 south in Gwinnett County were blocked for several hours Friday afternoon due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash involving a Georgia Department of Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Department (MCCD) and a tractor-trailer happened around 2:06 p.m. just before the Lawrenceville Suwanne exit.

According to further investigation, the MCCD officer entered the interstate to assist another officer attempting to stop a motorcycle driving recklessly. Authorities tell CBS46 News that the initial investigation shows that the MCCD Officer struck the tractor-trailer in the fourth lane from the concrete median in the area.

The crash overturned the tractor-trailer and caused it to go up in flames.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.

