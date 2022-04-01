Atlanta Hawks unveil mural, basketball hoop at historic Atlanta fire station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks have unveiled a new basketball hoop and mural, paying tribute to the historic Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16, according to a press release.

April 1 marks the 59th anniversary of when Station 16 became the city’s first fully integrated station in 1963. As part of the event, Hawks legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins were on site, along with Hawks star John Collins, guard Skylar Mays, and the first Black firefighters of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Lieutenant Louvenia Jenkins, Battalion Chief Liz Summers, Lieutenant Theodore Ector, and Fire Chief Roderick M. Smith.

The hoop features co-branding of the Hawks and NBA 75th Anniversary logos, stands as tall as an NBA-regulation size hoop and is located outside next to the station. The mural features the ATLANTA letters above the imposing razor-talon hawk of the late ‘90s and includes 16 black stars which represent the first 16 Black male firefighters and seven red stars for the first seven Black female firefighters.

The mural was designed by Adam McNeil, an Atlanta transplant, who began painting signs in 2010. After years of experience, McNeil continues to grow his Atlanta-based business and build his robust portfolio of work throughout the Southeast.

According to the press release, the Hawks will engage various AFRD-led youth initiatives including the AFRD Community Mentorship Program, AFRD Cadet Program and the Delayed Entry Program over the next few months.

Friday’s hoop and mural unveiling also included numerous on-site activations including fire truck tours, where guests had the opportunity to go into a fire truck and learn about its different parts, a dance clinic, which was led by the ATL Hawks Dancers, and a photo station.

To learn more about the Hawks’ work in the community, visit Hawk.com/news.

