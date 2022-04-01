Advertisement

Burke County man may have distributed 50,000 child porn files

Jason Bonds Connelly
Jason Bonds Connelly(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man, who may have distributed over 50,000 potential child porn and abuse files, has been arrested by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Bonds Connelly was arrested March 22 by the Burke County Criminal Investigation Division and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Multiple devices were recovered at a residence on East 7th Street in Waynesboro.

At this time, Connelly is facing at least 14 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and more charges could be added.

