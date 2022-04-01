Electric cars in higher demand and lower supply, Defense Production Act invoked

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Across the metro in many cases, electric cars are in limited availability, as more people look to clean energy.

It’s why President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to help with demand, amid gas price spikes. Off South Atlanta Street in Roswell, Used Imports Auto only has two electric vehicles on its main lot remaining.

“The market has been kind of fluctuating up and down so it does definitely make a difference in the inventory we carry here,” Keyan Vassigh told CBS46.

The dealership still has about 100 EVs at another site, for backup inventory but when it comes the Atlanta street lot, drivers have been showing up more often, in the past month, aiming to go green.

“You don’t have to worry about gas. Price could go up to $10 a gallon, doesn’t matter.” While Georgia halts its gas tax and the U.S. begins releasing one million barrels of oil each day, all to fight the prices at the pump, another plan is in motion too: a push for clean energy, address climate change.

President Biden announced in a Thursday briefing, “end this era dependence and uncertainty and to lay a new foundation for true and last American energy independence.”

Biden is now invoking the Defense Production Act, which increases the supply of batteries on electric cars by encouraging more domestic companies to make minerals needed for the power packs.

“The shortage is there but it’s not hitting too hard to where we can’t go out there and find them.” Vassigh added, “Next couple years, four to fives years, everyone may want an electric vehicle. I’ll be surprised if we even still sell gas vehicles. The whole game is going to change.”

