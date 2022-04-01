First Alert: Nice weekend, rain & storms return next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The gorgeous weather will continue tonight, as lows drop to the mid 40s with clear skies. We’ll see more clouds Saturday, but it will stay dry all weekend. The rain and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Saturday Forecast:

Partly sunny skies. A cool start.

High: 69

Normal High: 70

Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday (CBS46)

What you need to know:

We have a FIRST ALERT Tuesday and Wednesday as heavy rain and storms return to the forecast. Some areas could see 2″ to 3″ of rain! Some of the storms Wednesday could be strong. As of now, Metro Atlanta has a 15% chance of seeing severe storms Wednesday.

First Alert Tuesday & Wednesday (CBS46)

Cooler temperatures return by the end of next week. Highs Friday will only reach the upper 50s!

