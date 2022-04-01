FIRST ALERT | Our next shot at rain, storms arrives after a stunning weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Good morning and happy Friday! You’ll notice, it’s quite a bit cooler across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta this morning. Temperatures are 10° to 20° cooler this morning, than the same time yesterday!

Grab a jacket before you head out the door. Temperatures settle into the lower 40s to lower 50s - coolest outside of the Perimeter - during the morning commute. Lots of sunshine and dry air allows temperatures to peak in the mid and upper 60s around Metro Atlanta. Communities south of the city will be closer to 70°.

Shedding the layers this afternoon and putting them back on this evening...

The same clearer sky and dry air that lets it warm up during the afternoon, will allow temperatures to tumble this evening. Headed out? It’ll be chilly, with temperatures in the 50s across Atlanta by 9 p.m. or so. The city bottoms-out in the low to mid-40s Saturday morning; chillier across outlying areas.

Stormier weather returns Tuesday...

Following a cooler and mostly sunny weekend, our next storm system approaches next Monday night and Tuesday. The chance of rain and storms increases from southwest, to northeast, through the day. Rain may be heavy at times and a strong storms, or two, can’t be ruled out. The chance of stronger storms will be greatest well south and west of Metro Atlanta.

A chance of widespread rain lingers into Wednesday.

Enjoy the weekend! The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on next week’s stormy weather,

Cutter

