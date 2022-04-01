Advertisement

Georgia State professor calls police on 2 students who were late for class

COLLEGE CLASSROOM
COLLEGE CLASSROOM(Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A professor at Perimeter College at Georgia State University is no longer in the classroom because she reportedly called the police because two students arrived late to class.

College student Bria Blake posted about the incident on TikTok and the post has been liked more than 134,000 times as of Friday afternoon.

In the video, Blake says two of her classmates, known as Taylor and Kamryn, were only two minutes late for class.

However, the professor, whom Blake identified as Carissa Gray, asked them to leave. One of the students allegedly said they “paid to be here” and refused to leave. The professor then left the classroom and returned with two armed GSU police officers, according to Blake.

Georgia State University confirmed the incident to CBS46 and said the professor is no longer teaching in-person classes at this time. The two students have also been invited to meet with the school provost and police chief today.

CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy will have much more on this story tonight on CBS46. Watch on-air or download our streaming app.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta airport making progress towards clean energy
Million travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport for spring break
Man with gun in holster
‘Constitutional Carry’ bill passes in Georgia, Gov. Kemp says he looks forward to signing
Oconee County Sheriff's Office offers criminals a "Get out of Jail Free Card" only valid for...
Got an April Fool’s Joke? These Georgia organizations do
Jason Bonds Connelly
Burke County man may have distributed 50,000 child porn files