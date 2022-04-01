Georgia State professor calls police on 2 students who were late for class

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A professor at Perimeter College at Georgia State University is no longer in the classroom because she reportedly called the police because two students arrived late to class.

College student Bria Blake posted about the incident on TikTok and the post has been liked more than 134,000 times as of Friday afternoon.

In the video, Blake says two of her classmates, known as Taylor and Kamryn, were only two minutes late for class.

However, the professor, whom Blake identified as Carissa Gray, asked them to leave. One of the students allegedly said they “paid to be here” and refused to leave. The professor then left the classroom and returned with two armed GSU police officers, according to Blake.

Georgia State University confirmed the incident to CBS46 and said the professor is no longer teaching in-person classes at this time. The two students have also been invited to meet with the school provost and police chief today.

