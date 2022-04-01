Advertisement

Got an April Fool’s Joke? These Georgia organizations do

Oconee County Sheriff's Office offers criminals a "Get out of Jail Free Card" only valid for...
Oconee County Sheriff's Office offers criminals a "Get out of Jail Free Card" only valid for April 1.(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - April showers bring May flowers but April 1st brings tricks and jokes. Here are a few Georgia organizations getting in on the fun.

Emory students will need to find their kilt the next time they’re on campus.

Got an outstanding warrant? Head over to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office with this and they’ll let you off the hook (no promises).

The next time you see a South Fulton police officer he may be on a pony. The department announced the launch of its Pony Patrol Response Unit amid service equipment issues and rising gas prices. Yay or neigh?

LaGrange police is hiring.... If you can ride a unicycle.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has a new mascot. Meet Timmy!

Skyrocketing fuel prices have lead Roswell PD to think outside the box.

This last one is sure to make your heart skip a beat! Click here.

