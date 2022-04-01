Got an April Fool’s Joke? These Georgia organizations do

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - April showers bring May flowers but April 1st brings tricks and jokes. Here are a few Georgia organizations getting in on the fun.

Emory students will need to find their kilt the next time they’re on campus.

EMORY NEWS ALERT: New policy at Emory today. See video for this important announcement.🚨 pic.twitter.com/UeDvcHwwbp — Greg Fenves (@gregfenves) April 1, 2022

Got an outstanding warrant? Head over to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office with this and they’ll let you off the hook (no promises).

The next time you see a South Fulton police officer he may be on a pony. The department announced the launch of its Pony Patrol Response Unit amid service equipment issues and rising gas prices. Yay or neigh?

LaGrange police is hiring.... If you can ride a unicycle.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has a new mascot. Meet Timmy!

Skyrocketing fuel prices have lead Roswell PD to think outside the box.

In response to record-high fuel prices, the Roswell Police Department is testing out alternative patrol options that are more fuel-efficient. Starting this week, our new Ostrich Mounted Group (O.M.G.) will take to the streets of Roswell.



Learn more: https://t.co/aADGnIJyvy pic.twitter.com/5vY599Yhw6 — Roswell Police (@RoswellGAPolice) April 1, 2022

