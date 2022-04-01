Man accused of molesting child in Oconee County arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 22-year-old man, accused of picking up and molesting a child in Oconee County, has been arrested after investigators found him at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Campus police arrested Victor Jimenez Pastor while on campus after a child exploitation investigation uncovered he had allegedly drove to Watkinsville to meet up with a child he was talking to over social media. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, found that Pastor travelled from his home in Lawrenceville to meet the child in Watkinsville. Investigators say he then drove the child to another location in Oconee County where he molested the juvenile.

Following the assault, Pastor reportedly took the child home before returning to Lawrenceville.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, but when investigators went to his home, they learned he had returned to college in Connecticut. It is unclear at this time whether he is a student at the school.

Pastor faces charges of Aggravated Child Molestation, Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act, Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

Anyone with information about cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

