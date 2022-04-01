Million travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport for spring break

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nearly five million people will be traveling through Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport this spring break.

It’s the highest number of travelers since the pandemic first started.

Some travelers told CBS46 this is the first time they have traveled or left the country since before the pandemic.

“I’m going to Spain,” Zane Ajmal says this is the first time he has packed his bag or made plans outside of the U.S. since last year.

”Were going to Madrid first to explore there walk around and then we are going to Barcelona.”

Airport officials said the number of travelers crossing through Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Over 300,000 travelers will pass through this security checkpoint daily between Friday and the next two weeks.

“We want to remind travelers to get here two hours before their departure,” Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Deputy Director of Communications, Andrew Gobeil said.

If your flying internationally Gobeil said to plan on arriving three hours early, as busy wait times will vary throughout the day.

”Usually its early in the morning, sometimes around midday and then again in the afternoon.”

Ahead of this busy spring break travel boom, airport officials installed new hologram weapon safety reminders above security checkpoints Thursday night to help keep everyone safe and the lines moving.

If you are trying to decide when to head to the airport you can also just go to Atlantaairport.com for real time security checkpoint updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.