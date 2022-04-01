Multi-million dollar settlement reached with family of Julian Lewis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A settlement has been reached in the slaying of a man shot and killed by a Georgia State Patrol officer.

Julian Lewis was killed by GSP Trooper Jacob Gordon Thompson who pulled Lewis over for a broken taillight on a rural road in Screven County.

An investigation into the shooting proved neither taillights on Lewis’ car were in the condition to justify probable cause for a stop.

The family of Lewis has been awarded $4.8 million, which is the largest of it’s kind in Georgia state records dating back to 1990.

