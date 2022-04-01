Advertisement

Georgia credit union surprises drivers in Midtown Atlanta with free gas

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may be April fools but rising gas prices are no laughing matter. That’s why Georgia’s Own Credit Union kicked off the month of April with a free gas giveaway.

Drivers in midtown who pulled up to ExxonMobile at 1521 West Peachtree Street Friday morning got quite the surprise when volunteers at the gas station filled up their tank free of charge.

