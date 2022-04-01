Photos: Dog stuck in DeKalb County storm drain rescued

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Fire responded to a call of a dog stuck in a storm drain Thursday.

Crews arrived at the scene where they found a dog had become stuck in a storm drain, too exhausted to get itself out. The dog had crawled into a 50 feet section of pipe that proved too small for anyone in the crew to enter.

The resourceful Company 24, E14, Sq14 managed to rescue the dog using a mix of makeshift tools, poles, snares, and ropes. The crew reported that the dog had a collar but that no owner had been found.

Autoplay Caption

They have asked for the public’s help, saying that anyone familiar with the dog should contact the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.

The crew at Station 24 said the dog would always have a warm welcome at their station.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.