Pop-up radio station comes to the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A pop-up radio station opened Friday on the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

A/V Radio is an independent, off-the-grid radio station that is managed and curated by Ree de la Vega and produced by Dash.Studio. It is part of this year’s Art on the BeltLine. The pop-up radio station is located at 830 Willoughby Way NE.

Some of Atlanta’s top professional DJs, along with national and international guests, will participate. The pop-up radio station is located inside a shipping container that has been converted by Arc Design. It has state-of-the-art sound and streaming equipment.

Live shows will happen Friday through Sunday and re-stream the rest of the week. Go to avradio.live to watch video or download the free avradio.live app from the Apple store or Google Play.

