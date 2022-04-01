Quarterback for Clark Atlanta University arrested for reckless driving, drugs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 23-yar-old quarterback for Clark Atlanta University named Elijah Odom was arrested recently and is facing charges, including drug possession, hit-and-run, reckless driving and more.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a large gathering of vehicles was causing an issue at a convenience story on Candler Road on March 27.

The police department requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. As the GSP was arriving, they saw a Dodge Challenger with illegal window tint leaving. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped off.

As the vehicle traveled behind the store, 2 males jumped out on the passenger side of the Challenger and ran away. It wasn’t until troopers used a PIT maneuver that they were able to stop the vehicle. Two people were taken into custody and troopers found a pistol and rifle inside the vehicle along with marijuana.

During the investigation of the driver, which was identified as Odom, they discovered his Instagram page which reportedly showed videos of him performing burnouts and doughnuts in front of the store on Candler Road.

Odom has been charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, speeding, hit and run, failure to maintain lane, passing shoulder of the road, stop sign, red lights, possession of marijuana, and window tint. He was booked into DeKalb County Jail.

Odom’s passenger was not charged and was released at the scene.

