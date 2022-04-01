Advertisement

Residents evacuated as crews battle vehicle fire in southeast Atlanta

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire in a southeast Atlanta parking deck sent residents onto the streets as crews worked to put out the flames.

Residents were jolted from their sleep at around 3:15 a.m. after a smoke alarm went off in their apartment building off Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown. Firefighters say a vehicle caught fire in the parking deck below.

CBS46 spoke to some of the evacuees who said they initially thought it was a false alarm since the building has had them in the past.

“I went to the top of the parking lot deck, saw a whole bunch of smoke. Someone said one of the cars was actually smoking. So we just got out,” resident David Pendleton said.

On scene, a black Mercedes that had sustained fire damage to its hood could be seen being towed away. Firefighters confirm the owner of the vehicle suffered smoke inhalation when he tried to put out the flames himself.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest updates.

