ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This month, officials with the Beltline installed new signage across the 22 miles of trails.

One sign reads “Easy, We’re Not Giving Out Trophies,” with a picture of a bike rider. Another with a bike rider reads, “Slow Down Sugar.”

Atlanta Beltline adds signage ahead of summer to improve etiquette. (Atlanta Beltline)

Another sign says, “Chill, Take it Easy,” with a picture of a person on a scooter.

The Beltline sees at least two-million people annually, and officials know those numbers swell most in the summer.

“Weekends, it’s a disaster. Too many people,” said Drew Cannon, who lives near the Beltline.

The crowds can create congestion along the trails leading to crashes involving bikes and scooters.

“He was going too fast and then just ran into me, and then kept going,” said Suhaila Abdugadar, who was hit by a biker a couple months ago.

Abdugadar said she’d like to see the City provide more enforcement around cyclists going too fast.

Dan Devey has an electric bike and he said he doesn’t advise riding on the weekends but has never crashed.

“I’ve had this bike three years, electric, ripping down this thing [the Beltline]. Have I come close, sure, but you have to stay vigilant. If you don’t’ stay vigilant than you’re going to smash into people,” he said.

Dan stressed that it’s not just cyclists that must keep their head on a swivel.

He said that pedestrians too should be aware of their surroundings, as if they were driving on a road.

There’s a lot of moving parts here and you’ve got to pay attention,” Dan said, along the Beltline on Thursday.

City officials regulated scooters to stay below 8 miles per hour in the geo fence of the Beltline.

A spokesperson for the Beltline told CBS46 that over the years they considered creating a speed limit, but it’s too hard to enforce.

Atlanta Police does have a “Path Force” unit, but they patrol for safety and etiquette, not for speed violations.

